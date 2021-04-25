Zhang Financial LLC Sells 445 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Zhang Financial LLC lessened its holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) by 40.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 644 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 445 shares during the quarter. Zhang Financial LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BOKF NA lifted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 1,335 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Granite Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 1st quarter worth $2,437,000. TIAA FSB lifted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 51,769 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,330,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the period. Finally, Deltec Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 1st quarter worth $2,334,000. 77.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $283.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $331.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $305.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $318.79.

In related news, Director Linda S. Harty sold 7,719 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.69, for a total transaction of $2,405,935.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Roger S. Sherrard sold 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.39, for a total value of $257,031.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 74,593 shares in the company, valued at $22,556,177.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PH stock opened at $318.12 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $313.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $274.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.06 billion, a PE ratio of 34.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.74. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $130.68 and a fifty-two week high of $323.80.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $3.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.84. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 22.77% and a net margin of 8.75%. The company’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.54 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 12.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This is a positive change from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.62%.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

