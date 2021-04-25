Coastal Capital Group Inc. Cuts Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Coastal Capital Group Inc. lessened its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 3.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,864 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 950 shares during the quarter. AT&T makes up approximately 0.2% of Coastal Capital Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Coastal Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in T. Norges Bank purchased a new position in AT&T in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,019,873,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 78,703,060 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,263,501,000 after purchasing an additional 3,680,978 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 485,568,654 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,964,955,000 after purchasing an additional 3,666,423 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 56.7% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,121,975 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $291,106,000 after purchasing an additional 3,663,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 329.5% in the 4th quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 3,164,225 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $91,003,000 after purchasing an additional 2,427,547 shares in the last quarter. 51.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:T opened at $31.40 on Friday. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.35 and a 1-year high of $33.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.06 and a 200 day moving average of $29.04. The firm has a market cap of $223.94 billion, a PE ratio of 20.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.08. AT&T had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The company had revenue of $43.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.62%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.26%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on T. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of AT&T from $36.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. CIBC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AT&T currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.21.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

