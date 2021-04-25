SPC Financial Inc. Increases Position in JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPUS)

SPC Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPUS) by 8.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 54,495 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,208 shares during the quarter. SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF were worth $4,976,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LexAurum Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 86,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,202,000 after buying an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 122,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,221,000 after buying an additional 1,332 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 47,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,069,000 after purchasing an additional 7,934 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $6,652,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 47,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,009,000 after purchasing an additional 7,637 shares during the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:JPUS opened at $95.14 on Friday. JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF has a one year low of $61.56 and a one year high of $95.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $91.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.85.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPUS).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.