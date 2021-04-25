Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) Position Boosted by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) by 34.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,061,875 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 272,651 shares during the period. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF makes up approximately 1.9% of Private Advisor Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $196,766,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CFO4Life Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 1,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 13.9% during the third quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Investors Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 5,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 27.1% during the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period.

Shares of VV stock opened at $195.20 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $187.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $175.98. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $127.65 and a 52 week high of $195.76.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

