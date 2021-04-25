The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Bought by BCGM Wealth Management LLC

BCGM Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 25.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,850 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,584 shares during the quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $871,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The TJX Companies in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of The TJX Companies by 4,522.2% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 416 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of The TJX Companies by 430.0% in the 4th quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 424 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of The TJX Companies in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC bought a new stake in shares of The TJX Companies in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

TJX opened at $70.39 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $84.89 billion, a PE ratio of 117.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $66.88 and a 200-day moving average of $64.48. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.52 and a 52-week high of $71.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.41.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $10.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.42 billion. The TJX Companies had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 2.24%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.95%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on TJX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The TJX Companies in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Gordon Haskett reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 target price (down from $76.00) on shares of The TJX Companies in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Guggenheim upped their price target on The TJX Companies from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on The TJX Companies from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The TJX Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.20.

In related news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.78, for a total transaction of $100,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,890,608.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard Sherr sold 40,253 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.84, for a total value of $2,771,016.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 97,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,711,280.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

The TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

