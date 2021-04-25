Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Holdings Lowered by ProVise Management Group LLC

ProVise Management Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,952 shares of the company’s stock after selling 84 shares during the quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $6,928,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VUG. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,699,000 after buying an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,470,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,934,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $946,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 1,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VUG opened at $276.12 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $260.70 and its 200-day moving average is $250.97. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $172.15 and a 12-month high of $277.00.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

