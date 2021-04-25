Berenberg Bank Upgrades Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) to Buy

Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have $91.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their previous target price of $67.00.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on MS. DA Davidson raised their target price on Morgan Stanley from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Morgan Stanley from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. UBS Group raised their target price on Morgan Stanley from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Morgan Stanley from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised Morgan Stanley from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $74.15.

NYSE:MS opened at $80.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $151.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $80.53 and its 200-day moving average is $68.67. Morgan Stanley has a 1-year low of $35.53 and a 1-year high of $86.64.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.47. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 12.33% and a net margin of 19.16%. The company had revenue of $15.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. Morgan Stanley’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 5.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.11%.

In other Morgan Stanley news, insider Daniel A. Simkowitz sold 73,162 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.06, for a total value of $5,857,349.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 267,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,449,274.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MS. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,296,799,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 104.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 35,972,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,465,213,000 after buying an additional 18,409,146 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter worth approximately $827,361,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 98,409,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,740,591,000 after buying an additional 10,552,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 12,476,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $854,988,000 after buying an additional 2,631,219 shares during the last quarter. 76.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following business segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

