HighMark Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL)

HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,125 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Whiting Petroleum by 3,279.7% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,332 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,263 shares during the period. CWM LLC bought a new position in Whiting Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at about $136,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Whiting Petroleum in the third quarter valued at about $118,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. bought a new position in Whiting Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at about $213,000. 36.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on WLL shares. KeyCorp increased their target price on Whiting Petroleum from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Whiting Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Truist raised their price objective on Whiting Petroleum from $26.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Whiting Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, MKM Partners raised their price objective on Whiting Petroleum from $31.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.43.

NYSE:WLL opened at $35.48 on Friday. Whiting Petroleum Co. has a 12-month low of $13.44 and a 12-month high of $38.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.19.

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $1.45. The business had revenue of $21.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $192.77 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Whiting Petroleum Co. will post -5.04 EPS for the current year.

Whiting Petroleum Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily in the Rocky Mountains region of the United States. The company sells its oil and gas production to end users, marketers, and other purchasers.

