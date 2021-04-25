Karn Couzens & Associates Inc. Buys Shares of 7,662 iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC)

Karn Couzens & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Pacific Financial bought a new stake in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,085,000. Vision Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 77.0% in the 4th quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $861,000 after acquiring an additional 13,218 shares during the period. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $764,000. TPG Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 83.2% in the 4th quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 28,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $808,000 after acquiring an additional 12,951 shares during the period. Finally, Trilogy Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 62.2% in the 1st quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 13,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 5,054 shares during the period.

Get iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of SUSC stock opened at $27.26 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.79. iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $26.09 and a 12 month high of $28.51.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.