iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE) Shares Bought by Karn Couzens & Associates Inc.

Karn Couzens & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE) by 23.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,547 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,725 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Energy ETF comprises approximately 0.7% of Karn Couzens & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Karn Couzens & Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF were worth $801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 89.5% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 28,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 13,640 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the 1st quarter worth $147,000. Sharkey Howes & Javer purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the 1st quarter worth $3,601,000. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the 1st quarter worth $307,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the first quarter valued at $115,000.

Shares of IYE opened at $25.49 on Friday. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a 1-year low of $14.52 and a 1-year high of $28.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.04.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

