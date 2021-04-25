International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Bought by SPC Financial Inc.

SPC Financial Inc. lifted its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 7.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,852 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the quarter. SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IBM. Financial Enhancement Group LLC grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 852.4% in the 4th quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Diversified LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 55.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of International Business Machines stock opened at $142.43 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $131.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $127.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25. International Business Machines Co. has a 1-year low of $105.92 and a 1-year high of $144.74.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The technology company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.14. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 48.69% and a net margin of 10.53%. The firm had revenue of $17.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were paid a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.90%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on IBM shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on International Business Machines from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on International Business Machines from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on International Business Machines from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.00.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, supply chain, and asset management, weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

