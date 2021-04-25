Redd Price Tops $0.0011 on Top Exchanges (RDD)

Redd (CURRENCY:RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 25th. Redd has a total market capitalization of $30.62 million and approximately $498,877.00 worth of Redd was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Redd has traded 14.2% higher against the US dollar. One Redd coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Redd alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $50,001.38 or 1.00151880 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.05 or 0.00038162 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.34 or 0.00010696 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $63.75 or 0.00127686 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001372 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000911 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002022 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00004375 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002734 BTC.

Redd Coin Profile

Redd (RDD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 2nd, 2014. Redd’s total supply is 28,808,713,174 coins. The official website for Redd is www.reddcoin.com . Redd’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin . Redd’s official message board is www.reddcointalk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto's gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm. “

Redd Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Redd directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Redd should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Redd using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “RDDUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Redd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Redd and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.