Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE) Shares Bought by RWM Asset Management LLC

RWM Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE) by 80.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 220,202 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 98,085 shares during the period. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF comprises about 1.2% of RWM Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. RWM Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $5,518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 14,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the period. WBH Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 10,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 240.4% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Proequities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000.

Shares of PAVE opened at $25.94 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.74. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 1-year low of $13.80 and a 1-year high of $17.80.

