Coastal Capital Group Inc. Purchases New Position in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAY)

Coastal Capital Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAY) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its position in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 8,022.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Inc. purchased a new position in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000.

Get ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF alerts:

ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF stock opened at $72.08 on Friday. ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF has a 12 month low of $40.26 and a 12 month high of $72.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.51.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAY).

Receive News & Ratings for ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.