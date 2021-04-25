Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Receives $51.26 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-two research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $52.89.

A number of research firms have commented on JCI. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Johnson Controls International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Monday, March 29th. HSBC cut shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Johnson Controls International from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Barclays lifted their target price on Johnson Controls International from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Johnson Controls International from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

In other news, VP Robert M. Vanhimbergen sold 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.67, for a total transaction of $778,545.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 46,923 shares in the company, valued at $2,706,049.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Sreeganesh Ramaswamy sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.09, for a total value of $280,450.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 61,864 shares in the company, valued at $3,469,951.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JustInvest LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 10,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 2,068 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 145,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,797,000 after acquiring an additional 37,250 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 124,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,810,000 after acquiring an additional 11,476 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,739,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,060,000 after acquiring an additional 23,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 64,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,027,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:JCI opened at $62.90 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.01. Johnson Controls International has a 1-year low of $26.23 and a 1-year high of $63.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.26 billion, a PE ratio of 74.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 2.83% and a return on equity of 8.72%. The firm had revenue of $5.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Johnson Controls International will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is an increase from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 19th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is presently 48.21%.

Johnson Controls International declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, March 11th that allows the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. It operates through Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, air conditioning, controls, refrigeration, integrated electronic security, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, as well as data-driven smart building solutions to non-residential building and industrial applications.

See Also: What does a bar chart display?

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.