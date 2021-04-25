Analysts Set Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Target Price at $117.95

Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-two research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $117.95.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Ross Stores in a research note on Friday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group cut their price target on Ross Stores from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Ross Stores from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Ross Stores from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price target on Ross Stores from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Ross Stores stock opened at $128.82 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market cap of $45.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 153.36, a P/E/G ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $122.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.65. Ross Stores has a 52 week low of $79.65 and a 52 week high of $130.08.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.27 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 22.57% and a net margin of 2.39%. Ross Stores’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ross Stores will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were issued a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 15th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.89%.

In other Ross Stores news, CMO Brian R. Morrow sold 5,351 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.00, for a total value of $652,822.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 106,437 shares in the company, valued at $12,985,314. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Barbara Rentler sold 45,623 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.73, for a total value of $5,644,933.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 311,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,545,111.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 223,322 shares of company stock valued at $26,703,008 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ROST. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the fourth quarter worth about $443,766,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,840,106 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $471,604,000 after buying an additional 438,569 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,759,408 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $216,073,000 after buying an additional 317,487 shares in the last quarter. Falcon Edge Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 90.1% during the fourth quarter. Falcon Edge Capital LP now owns 593,807 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $72,925,000 after buying an additional 281,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 41.1% during the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 935,164 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $114,847,000 after buying an additional 272,530 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.15% of the company’s stock.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

