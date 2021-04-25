Mixin 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $104,091.00 (XIN)

Mixin (CURRENCY:XIN) traded 5.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 25th. During the last week, Mixin has traded 5.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Mixin coin can now be bought for about $734.35 or 0.01474461 BTC on popular exchanges. Mixin has a market cap of $403.43 million and $104,091.00 worth of Mixin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Mixin alerts:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0800 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000015 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded up 21.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00224538 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded 22.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Mixin Coin Profile

XIN is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Mixin’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 549,377 coins. Mixin’s official message board is medium.com/mixinnetwork . Mixin’s official Twitter account is @XIN_Foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Mixin is mixin.one . The Reddit community for Mixin is /r/mixin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Mixin (XIN) bills itself as a free and lightning-fast peer-to-peer transactional network for digital assets. Leveraging Directed Acyclic Graph (DAG) and Byzantine Fault-Tolerant protocols, Mixin aspires to help other blockchains 'achieve trillions of TPS, sub-second final confirmations, zero transaction fees, enhanced privacy, and unlimited extensibility'. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), Mixin Network (Backup) “

Mixin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mixin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mixin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mixin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Mixin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mixin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.