Huobi BTC Price Tops $50,038.72 on Top Exchanges (HBTC)

Huobi BTC (CURRENCY:HBTC) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 25th. Huobi BTC has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion and approximately $81,340.00 worth of Huobi BTC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Huobi BTC coin can now be purchased for about $50,038.72 or 1.00470665 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Huobi BTC has traded down 8.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002008 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002156 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.34 or 0.00060916 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $134.54 or 0.00270134 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00004461 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $514.98 or 0.01033999 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.10 or 0.00024294 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,863.12 or 1.00118080 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $316.37 or 0.00635219 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Huobi BTC Coin Profile

Huobi BTC’s total supply is 27,906 coins. The official website for Huobi BTC is www.hbtc.finance/en-us . Huobi BTC’s official Twitter account is @HuobiGlobal . The official message board for Huobi BTC is medium.com/@hbtc_finance

Buying and Selling Huobi BTC

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Huobi BTC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Huobi BTC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Huobi BTC using one of the exchanges listed above.

