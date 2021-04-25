Grandfield & Dodd LLC Cuts Holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Grandfield & Dodd LLC reduced its position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 30,750 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 155 shares during the period. Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $6,580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hexavest Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ecolab in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ecolab in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Ecolab in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in Ecolab by 81.7% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 149 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Ecolab by 52.7% in the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 168 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. 73.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Jill S. Wyant sold 2,613 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.54, for a total transaction of $560,593.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,123 shares in the company, valued at $2,171,788.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ECL opened at $226.78 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $214.89 and its 200-day moving average is $212.23. The stock has a market cap of $64.88 billion, a PE ratio of -61.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Ecolab Inc. has a twelve month low of $174.94 and a twelve month high of $231.36.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. Ecolab had a negative net margin of 8.21% and a positive return on equity of 18.14%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 15th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.99%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ECL shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Ecolab in a report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. Argus raised their target price on Ecolab from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. G.Research upgraded Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Gabelli upgraded Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $225.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $216.67.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services worldwide. Its Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, and petrochemical industries.

