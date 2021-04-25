V Wealth Advisors LLC Has $266,000 Stock Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

V Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 24.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,375 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,096 shares during the quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $266,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CL. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,645,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,594,421,000 after acquiring an additional 408,068 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,448,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $893,490,000 after purchasing an additional 116,598 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter worth approximately $742,997,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,159,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,700,000 after purchasing an additional 138,990 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,914,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,709,000 after purchasing an additional 49,271 shares during the period. 76.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Colgate-Palmolive stock opened at $79.79 on Friday. Colgate-Palmolive has a one year low of $65.54 and a one year high of $86.41. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $78.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.49, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.59.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.15 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 383.88% and a net margin of 16.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is a positive change from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.60%.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, Director Michael B. Polk sold 4,835 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.25, for a total transaction of $383,173.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,829,882.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 20,692 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.65, for a total value of $1,627,425.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,371,760.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,810 shares of company stock valued at $2,418,650. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Colgate-Palmolive from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.17.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment's products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items.

