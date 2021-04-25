Personal CFO Solutions LLC Sells 238 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC decreased its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,284 shares of the company’s stock after selling 238 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $986,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,345,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,500,525,000 after buying an additional 1,964,987 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at $3,679,005,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 16,571,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,305,820,000 after buying an additional 1,260,453 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 12,990,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,807,482,000 after buying an additional 85,934 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 12,812,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,782,736,000 after buying an additional 611,102 shares during the period. 63.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Nelson Peltz sold 408,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.71, for a total value of $52,626,944.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $689,499.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 12,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.99, for a total transaction of $1,748,057.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 29,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,004,055.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 560,215 shares of company stock worth $72,179,449. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup cut shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Procter & Gamble presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.93.

Shares of PG stock opened at $133.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $132.60 and its 200-day moving average is $135.28. The stock has a market cap of $329.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.61, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $111.25 and a 52-week high of $146.92.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $18.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd will be paid a $0.8698 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. This is a positive change from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is 61.72%.

About The Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

