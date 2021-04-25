MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Cuts Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH decreased its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 89.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,343 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 27,051 shares during the period. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $177,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,253,068 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $649,960,000 after purchasing an additional 3,057,307 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 16,005,135 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $640,046,000 after purchasing an additional 2,417,177 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,872,369 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $554,756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569,580 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 12,819,227 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $512,639,000 after purchasing an additional 2,899,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,490,872 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $219,580,000 after purchasing an additional 80,824 shares in the last quarter. 72.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of COP opened at $49.72 on Friday. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $27.53 and a fifty-two week high of $61.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $53.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.06. The company has a market cap of $69.61 million, a P/E ratio of -44.00, a PEG ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The energy producer reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.06. ConocoPhillips had a negative net margin of 5.66% and a negative return on equity of 0.02%. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. Research analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.91%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on COP. Scotiabank upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $58.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ConocoPhillips presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.64.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

