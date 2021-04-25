Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC Raises Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 11.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,842 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 182 shares during the quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,339,289 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $10,458,136,000 after purchasing an additional 171,333 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,118,275 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,110,200,000 after acquiring an additional 2,181,047 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,102,981 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,033,916,000 after acquiring an additional 413,872 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 11,216,598 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,003,395,000 after acquiring an additional 101,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,290,758,000. 73.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:MA opened at $387.06 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $384.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $252.83 and a 52-week high of $389.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $371.35 and a 200 day moving average of $344.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 114.80% and a net margin of 43.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.07 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is 22.65%.

In other Mastercard news, insider Gilberto Caldart sold 7,528 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total transaction of $2,559,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,094,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 171,594 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.73, for a total value of $56,236,501.62. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 108,382,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,520,107,910.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 669,876 shares of company stock valued at $222,808,034 in the last three months. 3.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MA. Mizuho increased their price target on Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Truist increased their price target on Mastercard from $415.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $315.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Truist Securities raised their target price on Mastercard from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Mastercard from $383.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $369.30.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

