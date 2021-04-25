Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by Callahan Advisors LLC

Callahan Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 785 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 23 shares during the period. Callahan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 44,364.5% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,551,846 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $25,169,000 after buying an additional 7,534,862 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth about $9,523,211,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,271,179 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,733,202,000 after buying an additional 697,236 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,183,875 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,590,747,000 after buying an additional 447,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 222.9% in the 4th quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 619,791 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,086,270,000 after buying an additional 427,842 shares during the last quarter. 33.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alphabet stock opened at $2,299.93 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,131.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,877.88. The company has a market cap of $1.55 trillion, a P/E ratio of 44.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,230.38 and a fifty-two week high of $2,306.12.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $15.90 by $6.40. The business had revenue of $46.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.09 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $15.35 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,056.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. MKM Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,200.00 price objective (up from $1,950.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,500.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $2,440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,207.81.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

