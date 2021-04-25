RWM Asset Management LLC Buys 227 Shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

RWM Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,138 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. RWM Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $1,263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VXF. Gemmer Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Horan Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 51.3% during the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the first quarter worth $30,000.

NYSEARCA:VXF opened at $185.02 on Friday. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 52-week low of $97.30 and a 52-week high of $189.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $179.64 and a 200 day moving average of $165.38.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

