Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.45-1.75 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.52. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.70-3.00 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.84 billion.

NASDAQ STX opened at $89.15 on Friday. Seagate Technology has a one year low of $43.53 and a one year high of $89.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company has a market capitalization of $21.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.98.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The data storage provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 65.10%. Seagate Technology’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Seagate Technology will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 11th. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.64%.

STX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Susquehanna reissued a sell rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Seagate Technology in a research report on Friday. Summit Insights upgraded shares of Seagate Technology from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on Seagate Technology from $75.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $77.75.

In other news, Director Stephanie Tilenius sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.38, for a total value of $541,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,468 shares in the company, valued at $1,274,293.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.78, for a total value of $727,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 135,214 shares of company stock worth $9,657,196 over the last three months. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

