Gaia, Inc. (NASDAQ:GAIA) Receives $17.33 Average Price Target from Analysts

Gaia, Inc. (NASDAQ:GAIA) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.00.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GAIA. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Gaia in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Gaia in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Gaia in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on Gaia from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Gaia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday.

In related news, Director David Maisel acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.96 per share, for a total transaction of $109,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,900 shares in the company, valued at $590,744. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 38.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GAIA. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Gaia by 20.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,758,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,093,000 after acquiring an additional 302,072 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Gaia in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,160,000. Ariel Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gaia by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 541,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,346,000 after buying an additional 105,676 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Gaia by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,104,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,917,000 after buying an additional 57,105 shares during the period. Finally, Millrace Asset Group Inc. increased its holdings in Gaia by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 271,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,678,000 after buying an additional 47,622 shares during the last quarter. 47.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GAIA opened at $10.53 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $202.19 million, a P/E ratio of -70.20, a P/E/G ratio of 13.28 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.67. Gaia has a 52 week low of $7.29 and a 52 week high of $15.06.

Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Gaia had a negative return on equity of 3.79% and a negative net margin of 4.14%. The business had revenue of $18.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.38 million.

About Gaia

Gaia, Inc operates a digital video subscription service and on-line community for underserved member base in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company has a digital content library of approximately 8,000 titles in Spanish, German, and French languages available to its subscribers on internet-connected devices.

