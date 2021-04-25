CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTBC) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.39 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTBC) to report ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for CareCloud’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.37) and the lowest is ($0.40). CareCloud reported earnings of ($0.42) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 13th.

On average, analysts expect that CareCloud will report full-year earnings of ($1.06) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.14) to ($0.97). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.48) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.58) to ($0.38). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for CareCloud.

CareCloud (NASDAQ:MTBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The technology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.09. CareCloud had a negative return on equity of 12.26% and a negative net margin of 9.72%. The company had revenue of $32.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.06 million.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Maxim Group began coverage on CareCloud in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised CareCloud from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.94.

In other news, Director Anne Busquet sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.73, for a total transaction of $436,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 111,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $976,450.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Mahmud Ul Haq sold 6,480 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.65, for a total value of $179,172.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 69,180 shares of company stock valued at $964,287. 46.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of CareCloud during the 1st quarter worth $122,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of CareCloud in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of CareCloud by 142.4% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 47,315 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 27,795 shares in the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC purchased a new stake in CareCloud during the 4th quarter worth approximately $145,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in CareCloud by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 42,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MTBC opened at $8.05 on Thursday. CareCloud has a 12-month low of $5.59 and a 12-month high of $13.40. The company has a market capitalization of $115.93 million, a PE ratio of -4.88 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.43.

About CareCloud

CareCloud, Inc brings disciplined innovation to the business of healthcare. Our suite of technology-enabled solutions helps clients increase financial and operational performance, streamline clinical workflows, and make better business and care decisions. More than 40,000 providers across the United States count on CareCloud to help them improve patient care while reducing administrative burdens and operating costs.

