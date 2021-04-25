Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.42 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA) will report earnings per share of ($0.42) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Kura Oncology’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.45) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.40). Kura Oncology also posted earnings of ($0.42) per share in the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kura Oncology will report full year earnings of ($1.92) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.69) to ($1.61). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($1.95) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.49) to ($1.61). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Kura Oncology.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45).

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on KURA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Kura Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Kura Oncology from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Kura Oncology from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.42.

In other Kura Oncology news, COO Kathleen Ford sold 6,250 shares of Kura Oncology stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.43, for a total transaction of $183,937.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,250 shares in the company, valued at $183,937.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Kura Oncology by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,931,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,079,000 after acquiring an additional 547,852 shares in the last quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Kura Oncology by 64.3% in the 4th quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565,000 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in shares of Kura Oncology by 72.3% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 929,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,351,000 after purchasing an additional 390,086 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Kura Oncology by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 751,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,536,000 after purchasing an additional 75,088 shares during the period. Finally, Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Kura Oncology in the 4th quarter valued at about $21,229,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ KURA opened at $27.99 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.47 and a 200-day moving average of $33.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.17 and a beta of 2.15. Kura Oncology has a 52 week low of $9.89 and a 52 week high of $43.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 15.15 and a current ratio of 15.15.

Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. The company's lead product candidates are tipifarnib, an orally bioavailable inhibitor of farnesyl transferase that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic indications; and KO-539, a small molecule inhibitor of the menin-Lysine K-specific Methyltransferase 2A protein-protein interaction for the treatment of genetically defined subsets of acute leukemias, including acute myeloid leukemia and acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

