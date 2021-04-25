Brokerages Set Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) PT at $24.30

Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.30.

Several brokerages recently commented on NLSN. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Nielsen from $20.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Nielsen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Nielsen in a research note on Friday, March 12th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Nielsen from $22.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Nielsen from $18.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th.

Get Nielsen alerts:

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Nielsen in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,625,000. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nielsen by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. now owns 765,198 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,245,000 after purchasing an additional 4,881 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Nielsen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $87,000. Andesa Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in Nielsen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $236,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in Nielsen by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 29,499 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $742,000 after acquiring an additional 1,553 shares during the period.

Shares of NLSN stock opened at $25.60 on Thursday. Nielsen has a one year low of $11.82 and a one year high of $26.74. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.56 and its 200 day moving average is $20.57. The company has a market capitalization of $9.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.95 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.10. Nielsen had a negative net margin of 2.38% and a positive return on equity of 22.28%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. Nielsen’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Nielsen will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Nielsen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.20%.

Nielsen Company Profile

Nielsen Holdings Plc engages in the provision of global marketing data collection and analytics services. It operates through the Connect, Media, and Corporate business segments. The Connect segment consists principally of market research information and analytical services. The Media segment handles television, radio, online and mobile audience and advertising measurement, and corresponding analytics.

See Also: Why are trading ranges significant?

Receive News & Ratings for Nielsen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nielsen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.