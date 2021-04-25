Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Shares Sold by Ingalls & Snyder LLC

Ingalls & Snyder LLC lowered its position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 27,538 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 722 shares during the quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $1,198,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GLW. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Corning in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Corning during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Financial Avengers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Corning in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Corning by 6,540.0% during the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 664 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the period. Finally, ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Corning during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GLW opened at $46.25 on Friday. Corning Incorporated has a one year low of $18.82 and a one year high of $46.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $35.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 231.25, a P/E/G ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $42.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.91.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. Corning had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This is an increase from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Corning’s payout ratio is presently 54.55%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GLW. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Corning from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Corning in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer raised Corning from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Corning from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.50.

In other news, VP Robert P. France sold 2,442 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.15, for a total transaction of $112,698.30. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,384,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Wendell P. Weeks sold 146,629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.74, for a total value of $5,533,778.46. Insiders sold 70,319,258 shares of company stock valued at $3,056,825,189 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

