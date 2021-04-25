GlobalBoost-Y Price Down 28.3% This Week (BSTY)

GlobalBoost-Y (CURRENCY:BSTY) traded 6.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 25th. GlobalBoost-Y has a total market capitalization of $915,544.44 and $602.00 worth of GlobalBoost-Y was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GlobalBoost-Y coin can now be purchased for $0.0510 or 0.00000102 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, GlobalBoost-Y has traded 28.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,891.84 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,307.44 or 0.04624881 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $229.52 or 0.00460036 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $783.30 or 0.01569999 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $374.38 or 0.00750385 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $244.47 or 0.00489992 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $31.02 or 0.00062168 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $208.57 or 0.00418053 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00004481 BTC.

About GlobalBoost-Y

GlobalBoost-Y is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the yescript hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 8th, 2014. GlobalBoost-Y’s total supply is 17,950,579 coins. GlobalBoost-Y’s official Twitter account is @GlobalBoost . The Reddit community for GlobalBoost-Y is /r/globalboostcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for GlobalBoost-Y is globalboost-y.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BSTY brings a completely new algorithm to the digital currency scene, and combines it with our real products, real company, and visible & accountable leadership. They aim to improve the acceptance of digital money, providing a safe & attractive investment using Yescrypt as POW – which is ASIC and FGPA resistant.. “

Buying and Selling GlobalBoost-Y

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GlobalBoost-Y directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GlobalBoost-Y should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GlobalBoost-Y using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

