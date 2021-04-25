Coastal Capital Group Inc. Boosts Stake in iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOA)

Coastal Capital Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOA) by 29.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,570 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF were worth $105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 161,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,814,000 after buying an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF in the first quarter worth $210,000. CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 23,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,555,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF by 38.7% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 16,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 4,523 shares during the last quarter.

AOA stock opened at $69.32 on Friday. iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF has a 1-year low of $49.35 and a 1-year high of $69.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $67.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.20.

iShares Aggressive Allocation ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Aggressive Allocation Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Aggressive Index (the Aggressive Allocation Index). The Aggressive Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to an aggressive risk profile.

