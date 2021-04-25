Coastal Capital Group Inc. Has $313,000 Holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Coastal Capital Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 10.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IBB. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Bainco International Investors bought a new stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Private Ocean LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 98.9% in the first quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 79.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF stock opened at $155.31 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $151.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $153.72. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a 12-month low of $119.65 and a 12-month high of $174.04.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

