Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Position Boosted by Hoertkorn Richard Charles

Hoertkorn Richard Charles raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,330 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Hoertkorn Richard Charles’ holdings in Starbucks were worth $364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 67.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Starbucks stock opened at $117.56 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.08. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $70.65 and a twelve month high of $118.98. The firm has a market cap of $138.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 152.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The coffee company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. Starbucks had a net margin of 3.95% and a negative return on equity of 18.07%. The firm had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.92 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 153.85%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SBUX shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Starbucks from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays boosted their price target on Starbucks from $122.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Citigroup upped their target price on Starbucks from $111.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Starbucks from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.38.

In other Starbucks news, EVP Rachel A. Gonzalez sold 82,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.50, for a total value of $9,076,893.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,640,097.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 153,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.12, for a total transaction of $16,727,004.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 406,184 shares of company stock valued at $44,685,798 over the last three months. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

