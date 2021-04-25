McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. Boosts Stake in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD)

McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) by 178.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,586 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,657 shares during the period. TopBuild makes up 0.5% of McClarren Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in TopBuild were worth $542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Granite Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TopBuild during the fourth quarter worth about $297,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its stake in shares of TopBuild by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 1,943 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TopBuild by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,045 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of TopBuild during the fourth quarter worth about $62,477,000. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of TopBuild by 46.4% during the fourth quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 11,826 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,177,000 after purchasing an additional 3,748 shares in the last quarter. 94.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO John S. Peterson sold 9,547 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $1,909,400.00. Also, insider Steven P. Raia sold 180 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.53, for a total value of $36,275.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $735,786.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on BLD. Truist boosted their price target on TopBuild from $184.00 to $232.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on TopBuild from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on TopBuild from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. BTIG Research boosted their price target on TopBuild from $236.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut TopBuild from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $191.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $179.14.

NYSE:BLD opened at $225.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a PE ratio of 33.83 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $210.38 and a 200-day moving average of $193.66. TopBuild Corp. has a 52 week low of $75.89 and a 52 week high of $235.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $721.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $714.26 million. TopBuild had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 8.36%. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.48 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that TopBuild Corp. will post 6.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TopBuild Profile

TopBuild Corp. installs and distributes insulation and other building products to the United States construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Distribution. It offers insulation products, rain gutters, glass and windows, afterpaint products, fireproofing and firestopping products, garage doors, fireplaces, closet shelving, roofing materials, accessories, and other products; and insulation installation services.

