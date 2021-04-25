Capital Planning LLC Purchases 1,148 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Capital Planning LLC lifted its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,154 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,148 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF comprises 3.0% of Capital Planning LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Capital Planning LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $6,781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTUM. Westover Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. White Pine Investment CO increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. White Pine Investment CO now owns 12,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,942,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 24,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,022,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 9,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,389,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 31.7% during the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter.

MTUM stock opened at $173.95 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $163.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $160.81. iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $81.37 and a 1 year high of $113.60.

