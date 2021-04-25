McCollum Christoferson Group LLC Buys 78 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

McCollum Christoferson Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 0.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 35,415 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Norfolk Southern makes up approximately 2.4% of McCollum Christoferson Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $9,510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Associated Banc Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 5,946 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,413,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 12.7% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 382 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 6,023 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,431,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 6,086 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,446,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Clarius Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,922 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NSC. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating on shares of Norfolk Southern in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $224.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $286.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $240.82.

Shares of NSC stock opened at $282.00 on Friday. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 52-week low of $155.32 and a 52-week high of $283.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $266.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $244.54. The company has a market capitalization of $76.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.29, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.38.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.16. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 15.83%. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.55 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 9.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. This is a boost from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is presently 38.30%.

In other Norfolk Southern news, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 1,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.00, for a total value of $338,663.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,710 shares in the company, valued at $2,081,690. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 2,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total transaction of $627,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,601 shares in the company, valued at $2,448,255. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 4,147 shares of company stock worth $1,030,541. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including agriculture, forest and consumer products, chemicals, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

