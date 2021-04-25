IBM Retirement Fund Lowers Stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

IBM Retirement Fund lessened its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 8.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 20,117 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 1,807 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises approximately 0.8% of IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $10,741,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 1,594 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $832,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in NVIDIA by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,834 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $958,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 1,509 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $788,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 1,433 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $748,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SevenBridge Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 3,605 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,883,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. 65.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVDA has been the subject of several research reports. Truist raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $672.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on NVIDIA from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on NVIDIA from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on NVIDIA from $650.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on NVIDIA from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. NVIDIA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $606.61.

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $610.61 on Friday. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $280.60 and a 1 year high of $648.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $546.91 and a 200-day moving average of $542.47. The company has a current ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $380.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.29. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 32.61%. The firm had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.89 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.94%.

In other news, Director Mark L. Perry sold 6,104 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $556.58, for a total value of $3,397,364.32. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,469,893.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 14,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $627.95, for a total transaction of $9,105,275.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,804 shares of company stock valued at $13,207,675. Company insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Graphics and Compute & Networking. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise design; GRID software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; and automotive platforms for infotainment systems.

