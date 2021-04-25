ProVise Management Group LLC Acquires 596 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

ProVise Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 5.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,726 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,908,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 12,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,322,000 after acquiring an additional 2,037 shares during the last quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 50,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,478,000 after buying an additional 5,827 shares during the last quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 203.8% in the 4th quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 3,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after buying an additional 2,352 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 14,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,889,000 after buying an additional 1,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd now owns 25,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,719,000 after buying an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VOO opened at $383.03 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $367.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $344.84. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $253.97 and a 52 week high of $384.45.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

