ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Shares Sold by Fulcrum Asset Management LLP

Fulcrum Asset Management LLP trimmed its holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 58.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,563 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 2,221 shares during the period. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,090,360 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $8,856,615,000 after purchasing an additional 64,730 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,026,748,000. Tiger Global Management LLC raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 1,643,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $904,356,000 after purchasing an additional 154,100 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 154.8% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,376,122 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $757,459,000 after purchasing an additional 836,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Swedbank now owns 1,285,229 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $703,509,000 after purchasing an additional 77,763 shares in the last quarter. 87.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Fay Sien Goon sold 139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $572.37, for a total value of $79,559.43. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,930 shares in the company, valued at $2,249,414.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 75 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.08, for a total value of $41,181.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,215,710.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 48,505 shares of company stock valued at $26,539,008. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on ServiceNow from $538.00 to $595.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on ServiceNow from $610.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on ServiceNow from $540.00 to $568.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. TheStreet downgraded ServiceNow from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on ServiceNow from $650.00 to $655.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. ServiceNow presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $606.90.

NYSE:NOW opened at $552.70 on Friday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1 year low of $292.70 and a 1 year high of $598.37. The stock has a market cap of $109.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 156.57, a PEG ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $505.76 and a 200-day moving average of $526.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 16.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform that offers workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

