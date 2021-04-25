Frax Share (FXS) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $2.89 Million

Frax Share (CURRENCY:FXS) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 25th. One Frax Share coin can currently be purchased for approximately $4.76 or 0.00009544 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Frax Share has traded 17.1% lower against the dollar. Frax Share has a total market capitalization of $48.05 million and $2.89 million worth of Frax Share was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002003 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002163 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.42 or 0.00060938 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $134.56 or 0.00269524 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00004589 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $511.95 or 0.01025423 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.80 or 0.00023638 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $49,776.92 or 0.99702296 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $315.21 or 0.00631367 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Frax Share’s genesis date was December 16th, 2020. Frax Share’s total supply is 99,601,561 coins and its circulating supply is 10,084,263 coins. The official website for Frax Share is frax.finance/#welcome . Frax Share’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Frax Share token (FXS) is the non-stable, value-accrual token in the Frax protocol. It is meant to be volatile and hold rights to governance and all excess collateral of the system. “

