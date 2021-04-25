Brokerages Expect Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.16 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB) will post ($0.16) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Aurora Cannabis’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.17) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.14). Aurora Cannabis posted earnings per share of ($0.74) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 78.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aurora Cannabis will report full-year earnings of ($2.39) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.76) to ($1.83). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.51) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.75) to ($0.29). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Aurora Cannabis.

Get Aurora Cannabis alerts:

Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.09). Aurora Cannabis had a negative return on equity of 16.32% and a negative net margin of 1,238.94%. The company had revenue of $51.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.66 million.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $4.59 price objective on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a report on Monday, January 4th. Desjardins downgraded shares of Aurora Cannabis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Aurora Cannabis from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. MKM Partners downgraded shares of Aurora Cannabis from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aurora Cannabis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.18.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Aurora Cannabis by 471.7% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 21,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 17,618 shares in the last quarter. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in Aurora Cannabis in the fourth quarter worth $19,944,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Aurora Cannabis in the fourth quarter worth $101,000. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its position in Aurora Cannabis by 46.9% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 6,785,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,389,000 after acquiring an additional 2,167,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, qPULA Trading Management LP purchased a new position in Aurora Cannabis in the fourth quarter worth $173,000. Institutional investors own 11.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACB stock opened at $8.35 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.23 and a 200-day moving average of $9.22. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 3.44. Aurora Cannabis has a 12-month low of $3.71 and a 12-month high of $19.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Aurora Cannabis Company Profile

Aurora Cannabis Inc produces and distributes medical cannabis products worldwide. It is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across various segments of the cannabis value chain, including facility engineering and design, cannabis breeding, genetics research, production, derivatives, high value-add product development, home cultivation, wholesale, and retail distribution.

Read More: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aurora Cannabis (ACB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aurora Cannabis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurora Cannabis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.