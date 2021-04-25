Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) Will Post Earnings of $0.92 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) to announce earnings of $0.92 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Green Dot’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.17 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.68. Green Dot reported earnings per share of $1.13 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 18.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Green Dot will report full year earnings of $2.10 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.05 to $2.15. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.32 to $2.99. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Green Dot.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $284.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.32 million. Green Dot had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 4.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GDOT. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Green Dot from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Green Dot from $70.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. Northland Securities downgraded Green Dot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Green Dot from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Green Dot has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.58.

In other news, CFO Jess Unruh sold 9,911 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total transaction of $470,772.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 92,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,400,542.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.51, for a total transaction of $27,255.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 64,401 shares in the company, valued at $3,510,498.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 293,993 shares of company stock valued at $14,242,497. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in Green Dot by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 21,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Green Dot by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 114,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,395,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Green Dot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in Green Dot by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 11,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $582,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.04% of the company’s stock.

Green Dot stock opened at $44.43 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 49.37 and a beta of 0.95. Green Dot has a 1 year low of $27.32 and a 1 year high of $64.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $47.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.73.

Green Dot Company Profile

Green Dot Corporation operates as a financial technology and bank holding company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Account Services, and Processing and Settlement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, such network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards under the consumer brand names of General Purpose Reloadable cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, network-branded gift cards, secured credit cards, and payroll debit cards.

