Grandfield & Dodd LLC Acquires 280 Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Grandfield & Dodd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,519 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $870,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. BOKF NA raised its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 14,214 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH bought a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $393,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 66.6% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 27,548 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,080,000 after purchasing an additional 11,012 shares during the period. CMH Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,992 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,567,000 after acquiring an additional 879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guild Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Guild Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $717,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. 97.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get BioMarin Pharmaceutical alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $95.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Evercore ISI raised BioMarin Pharmaceutical from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $139.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.74.

Shares of BMRN stock opened at $78.73 on Friday. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.35 and a twelve month high of $131.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.58. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.18. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 4.34% and a net margin of 45.74%. The business had revenue of $452.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $447.17 million. Research analysts predict that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 8,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.49, for a total value of $712,388.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 303,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,979,128.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 1,181 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.30, for a total value of $90,110.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,687,795.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,094 shares of company stock valued at $4,551,034 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Profile

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

Featured Article: What is intrinsic value?

Receive News & Ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.