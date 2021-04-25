Grandfield & Dodd LLC Trims Stock Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Grandfield & Dodd LLC reduced its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,905 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 558 shares during the quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC owned approximately 3.42% of ConocoPhillips worth $2,540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $45.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $58.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Truist boosted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.64.

NYSE COP opened at $49.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.38. The company has a market capitalization of $69.61 million, a P/E ratio of -44.00, a P/E/G ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.85. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $27.53 and a one year high of $61.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $53.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.06.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The energy producer reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.69 billion. ConocoPhillips had a negative return on equity of 0.02% and a negative net margin of 5.66%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.91%.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

