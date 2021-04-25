Grandfield & Dodd LLC Sells 3,029 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Grandfield & Dodd LLC decreased its holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,472 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,029 shares during the period. Synopsys comprises about 1.8% of Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Grandfield & Dodd LLC owned 0.06% of Synopsys worth $24,150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 1.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 257,171 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,613,000 after acquiring an additional 2,914 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 5.6% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 173,814 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,361,000 after acquiring an additional 9,208 shares during the period. Westover Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the third quarter worth $266,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the third quarter worth $88,000. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 57.2% in the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 8,195 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,757,000 after acquiring an additional 2,981 shares during the period. 86.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Synopsys stock opened at $251.45 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $243.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $245.05. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52 week low of $147.98 and a 52 week high of $300.91. The company has a market capitalization of $38.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.03, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.45. Synopsys had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 18.03%. The business had revenue of $970.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $952.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on SNPS. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Synopsys from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Synopsys from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Synopsys from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Synopsys from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Synopsys from $250.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Synopsys presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $279.75.

In related news, CEO Geus Aart De sold 28,311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.42, for a total value of $6,834,841.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,848 shares in the company, valued at $22,656,784.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 4,236 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total value of $1,008,168.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,725 shares in the company, valued at $5,170,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 92,030 shares of company stock worth $23,699,496 over the last quarter. 1.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

