Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. Sells 30 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. lowered its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 505 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 30 shares during the period. Newport Wealth Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP lifted its stake in Adobe by 41.5% during the first quarter. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP now owns 3,506 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares during the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC lifted its stake in Adobe by 30.3% during the first quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 3,375 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,604,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in Adobe by 11.1% during the first quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 97,571 shares of the software company’s stock worth $46,382,000 after purchasing an additional 9,780 shares during the last quarter. FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in Adobe during the first quarter worth about $1,997,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Adobe by 6.8% during the first quarter. Fortis Capital Management LLC now owns 4,821 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,292,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. 82.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ADBE stock opened at $515.84 on Friday. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $332.57 and a fifty-two week high of $536.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $473.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $478.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company has a market capitalization of $246.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.35. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.81% and a net margin of 40.88%. The firm had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.27 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.00, for a total value of $2,096,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,826,904. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 80,907 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.85, for a total value of $38,175,967.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 118,458 shares of company stock worth $56,101,624 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ADBE. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $523.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Adobe from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $570.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Adobe in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $650.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Adobe from $570.00 to $535.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $551.68.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

