Annex Advisory Services LLC Purchases 2,705 Shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

Annex Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) by 13.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,115 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,705 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $1,496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in A. O. Smith during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in A. O. Smith by 67.7% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 520 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in A. O. Smith during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in A. O. Smith during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in A. O. Smith during the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.05% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Wallace E. Goodwin sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $140,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $665,070. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Idelle K. Wolf sold 1,970 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.64, for a total value of $121,430.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $471,052.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,706 shares of company stock worth $3,198,179 over the last three months. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, April 5th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on A. O. Smith from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. A. O. Smith presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.25.

Shares of NYSE:AOS opened at $68.36 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The business’s 50-day moving average is $66.73 and its 200-day moving average is $59.01. A. O. Smith Co. has a 1 year low of $38.51 and a 1 year high of $70.13.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $834.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $769.10 million. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 19.29% and a net margin of 11.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. Analysts anticipate that A. O. Smith Co. will post 2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio is 46.85%.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

