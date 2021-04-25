Annex Advisory Services LLC Invests $2.41 Million in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Annex Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 49,116 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,407,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MRVL. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,521,126 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,782,095,000 after buying an additional 11,925,661 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology Group during the 4th quarter worth about $287,104,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 99.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,305,411 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $252,219,000 after buying an additional 2,651,258 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 62.5% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,484,468 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $260,732,000 after buying an additional 2,108,734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 100,768,315 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,790,526,000 after buying an additional 1,375,897 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MRVL. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Marvell Technology Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Marvell Technology Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.84.

In other Marvell Technology Group news, CFO Jean X. Hu sold 16,071 shares of Marvell Technology Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.54, for a total value of $780,086.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,552,254.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 7,500 shares of Marvell Technology Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.20, for a total transaction of $399,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 494 shares of company stock valued at $25,049 and sold 48,571 shares valued at $2,444,211. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MRVL opened at $46.10 on Friday. Marvell Technology Group Ltd. has a twelve month low of $24.98 and a twelve month high of $55.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.66. The company has a market capitalization of $31.15 billion, a PE ratio of 21.15, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.29. Marvell Technology Group had a net margin of 51.19% and a return on equity of 3.76%. The firm had revenue of $797.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $786.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Marvell Technology Group Ltd. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. Marvell Technology Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.00%.

Marvell Technology Group Profile

Marvell Technology Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; application specific integrated circuits; and printer SoC products and application processors.

